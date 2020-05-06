BRISTOL, Tenn. — No one had been found to be shot Wednesday when the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting call.
The Sheriff's Office was notified just before 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Ball Road near state Route 126. Patrol officers responded to the residence and determined that no one had been shot; however, one person was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of what appears to be minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators were on the scene late Wednesday.
