Shooting

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies at the scene of a shooting call Wednesday evening.

 BY ROBERT SORRELL | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Tenn. — No one had been found to be shot Wednesday when the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting call.

The Sheriff's Office was notified just before 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Ball Road near state Route 126. Patrol officers responded to the residence and determined that no one had been shot; however, one person was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of what appears to be minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators were on the scene late Wednesday. 

