CLINTWOOD, Va. — No one was hurt Tuesday morning when a large tree landed on a school bus in Dickenson County, the school board reported.

The bus, driven by Benny Kennedy, was traveling on Little Caney Road when the tree fell. There were no injuries to the children or Kennedy.

The tree was large and crashed on the windshield and driver's side, the board said. A school nurse lives nearby and went to check on the children and driver. Another bus took the children to school.

“God's protection was with the children and the driver traveling on this bus today. It could have been much worse,” said Transportation Supervisor Burl Mooney.

