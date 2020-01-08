KINGSPORT, Tenn. — No injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a Sullivan County school bus was involved in a minor accident on John B. Dennis Highway near the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department building.
Another vehicle bumped into the back of the bus around 7:15 a.m., said Wendell Smith, human resources supervisor for Sullivan County Schools. The bus was picking up Ketron Elementary School students, and five or six students were on board at the time of the accident. EMS responders checked the students, who were then taken to school, Smith said.
The accident did not cause any significant damage to the bus, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.