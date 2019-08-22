ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.—No charges have been filed after a man was shot during a road range incident, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the scene on state Route 91 just before 1 p.m., according to a news release. Investigators said they determined that 26-year-old Maison Jeremiah Little exited his vehicle at a traffic light and punched 24-year-old Coen Shaw Powell in the face.
Powell drew a handgun and fired at Little, hitting him at least twice, the release states. Powell was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. Little transported himself to the hospital for treatment.
The sheriff's office said no charges have been filed.
