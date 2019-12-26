A tragic Christmas holiday week in the Tri-Cities region has resulted in the deaths of at least nine people on area roadways.
Three people were killed in a crash in Unicoi County, Tennessee, two each in Carter County and Hawkins County, and one each in Sullivan County and Washington County, according to local authorities.
On Dec. 19, three people died in a head-on crash on Interstate 81 in Unicoi County. The dead included Anthony Owens, 23, of Erwin, and his infant son, Richard “Little Man” Owens, as well as 42-year-old Tina Marshall, of Jonesborough, who was driving the wrong way on the interstate, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
Owens had just come home for Christmas while serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, according to his obituary. His son, Richard, was his world, the obituary adds.
Guns & Rockets, a dining facility where Owens once worked, wrote on Facebook:
“It is a sad day for us here at Guns & Rockets as we were informed this morning we lost one of our teammates,” the facility wrote. “SPC Anthony Owens and his son will truly be missed and we send our prayers and condolences to his wife and family. He was definitely taken from this earth too soon but we will most definitely honor him and remember all the good times we had while he was stationed here with us. Rest in heaven soldier and we will see you on the other side!”
An Erwin, Tennessee, woman died Dec. 21, one day after she was struck by a vehicle on E. Watauga Avenue in Johnson City. Police said a Scion iA, driven by Joe Greer Jr., 37, of Gate City, Virginia, was traveling east when he struck a Honda Civic, which was parked on the right side of the road.
After striking the Civic, the Scion struck Laurel Banner, 24, of Erwin, the Civic’s owner, Johnson City Police said. Banner, an electrical assistant at Precision Electric, was scraping ice from her windshield.
“There was nothing more important to her than family and friends,” Banner’s obituary states. “She was independent and strong. Laurel was a very hard worker and dedicated to her job.”
Two people died Sunday, Dec. 22, in a crash on U.S. Highway 19E in Carter County near the state line, the THP said. A Dodge Charger, driven by Kyle Moore, 23, of Elizabethton, crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Silverado, according to a report.
Moore and his passenger, Luke Fronckoski, 23, of Erwin, Tennessee, died in the crash.
GoFundMe pages have been set up for both men and their families.
“Luke touched the lives of so many people and we are shattered at the news of his early passing,” Fronckoski’s page states. “He was a great person, athlete, son, brother, and friend to many. We will never forget you and your great personality Luke.”
A Big Stone Gap, Virginia, man died Tuesday in a crash in Church Hill on U.S. Highway 11W. The THP said Steve Parsons, 39, was driving a Dodge Caliber when he ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.
A wrong-way crash resulted in the death of a 98-year-old Kingsport man on Interstate 26 in Kingsport on Christmas Eve, police said. A Ford Expedition, driven by a 16-year-old, was traveling east in the eastbound lanes when it was struck by a Lincoln Town Car, driven by Orval L. Quisenberry, 98, the Kingsport Police Department said. The Town Car was traveling west in the eastbound lanes, police added.
One person died in Church Hill on Christmas Day in a crash on U.S. Highway 11W, the THP said. Authorities said a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Karen Willis, 57, of Kingsport, was traveling north in the southbound lanes. The vehicle struck a Jeep Wrangler, the THP said. Willis died in the crash while her passenger and the driver of the Jeep were injured.
No fatal crashes have been reported in far Southwest Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Nine people died in crashes on Virginia highways between Saturday and Christmas Day.
The nine fatalities were reported across six crashes in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News. Half of those crashes occurred on Christmas Eve day.
“With increased traffic volumes on Virginia’s roadways anticipated for the remainder of the week and throughout the weekend, the Virginia State Police is encouraging all drivers to increase their attention to safe driving,” VSP stated in a news release.
So far this year, 800 adults, teenagers and children have died in traffic crashes throughout Virginia.
