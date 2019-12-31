BHC 12302019 Fred Newman 03

Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff Fred Newman reflects back on a career in law enforcement and his 20 years as sheriff.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

ABINGDON, Va.—Before retiring, Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman signed off the radio at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday for the last time.

Newman, who has been the county sheriff for 20 years, is retiring. He will be replaced by Blake Andis.

Newman previously served as an officer at the Chilhowie Police Department and a trooper with the Virginia State Police.

The Sheriff's Office shared video of Newman's last sign off on Facebook. During the recording, the dispatcher thanks Newman for his 40 years in law enforcement and 20 years as sheriff.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments