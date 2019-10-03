ABINGDON, Va. — Retiring Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman has thrown his support behind Greg Hogston, one of four seeking Newman’s position.

“Having had the honor and privilege of serving as your sheriff for the past 20 years, I know the kind of person it takes to be an effective Sheriff for Washington County,” Newman said in a news release from Hogston’s campaign.

Hogston, a Democrat, previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office with Newman. Newman said that Hogston is ready to take on the law enforcement issues that are constantly plaguing the county.

Hogston faces Republican Blake Andis and independents Rex Carter and Marty Berry on Nov. 5.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments