BRISTOL, Va. — Three New York men face stolen property charges in Bristol, police said Thursday.

Lassana Diaby, 23, of Rochester, New York, Aliou Toure, 23, and Bakery Magassaouba, 21, both of New York City, have each been charged with possession of stolen property.

On April 23, a traffic stop was conducted in Bristol, Virginia, and several items were found inside. Police determined the items were recently stolen in Johnson City, Tennessee. The items were valued at more than $5,000.

Police said the men are the subjects of investigations elsewhere in Virginia and other states.

