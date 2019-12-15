ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Public Library has a new leader.
Earlier this month, Molly Schock was named the library’s new director by the library board. She served as assistant director since 2016 and interim director after the retirement of Charlotte Parsons in September.
“I’m very thankful for the support the community has shown me already. It’s very humbling. There’s a lot of good work that’s going on here, and I see that trend continuing as I help facilitate,” she said. “Things are good, and we’re going to work to make them even better.”
According to the new director, technology is playing a big role in keeping libraries relevant — and encouraging them to think outside the box.
“Libraries today have to reinvent themselves. We have to stay current and viable,” said Schock, who started her career in the late 1980s as a children’s librarian in Michigan. “We were still using card catalogs.”
Libraries are not just about finding books anymore, she said. They serve as a community hub, offering everything from computer classes to assistance with finding employment.
“Traditionally, libraries wait for people to walk through the door, and we match them with books or answer their questions,” Schock said. “Now, we’re looking more outward. We want to take the library out on the road and become more involved in the community. We’re looking at more outreach programs and more opportunities to engage with the public — not necessarily what people think a library should be.
“We’re a community library with five branches in Abingdon, Glade Spring, Damascus, Mendota and Hayter’s Gap, so we need to reach out,” she said.
She said those at the library are considering taking the children’s summer reading program on the road, going where the youth are and actually conducting programming with them on-site.
Schock said the library serves as a connection point, offering services at job fairs in the community. They have formed a community partnership with Virginia Highlands Festival during the Highlands Writers Fair each summer.
“In the past, we’ve shown movies at the Abingdon Cinemall in cooperation with Virginia Highlands Community College and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“You can’t do this work solo,” said the librarian. “There are a lot of partnerships out there that we need to explore.”
As new director, Schock is excited about completing a facelift for the children’s department at the main branch in Abingdon.
“We are reconfiguring service points where families can check out and return books within that department,” she said. “We’re also getting new furniture because we’d like to be a destination place for families to spend quality time together. We have a new collection of easy readers coming,” said Schock, who anticipates the additions to be complete by January.
Schock said her previous jobs have prepared her for becoming a library director.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in education at Bowling Green State University, a master’s degree in library science at Indiana University and a master’s degree in educational administration at the University of South Carolina.
After serving as a children’s librarian in Michigan, Schock became a stay-at-home mother, raising five children.
Schock and her family decided to escape the brisk Midwestern winters and move to South Carolina, where she was hired as a librarian and media specialist for rural elementary and middle schools. With the urging of her principal, she returned to school to become an elementary assistant principal in South Carolina.
After browsing the internet, she stumbled across the job opportunity as assistant director at the Abingdon library — an attractive offer for Schock.
“I feel like I’ve come full circle,” said the director. “This job is a good opportunity for me to get back to the public library work I know and love.
“And I love Southwest Virginia. The mountains are beautiful here, and the people are lovely, too. It’s a great fit.”
