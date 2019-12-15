Library offers December programs for children

Bristol Herald Courier

The Washington County Public Library in Abingdon will show two holiday movies during December, along with other activities for children and families.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be screened Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10:30 a.m., and “Frosty the Snowman” will show Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

In addition, the library will host family story time on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Saturday Lego on Dec. 21 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit www.wcpl.net or call 276-492-2011.