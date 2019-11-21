ABINGDON, Va. — For some prospective Virginia Highlands Community College students, the distance between Bristol and the college’s Abingdon campus can seem a lot farther than a quick drive up Interstate 81 when they don’t have access to reliable and affordable transportation.
But a new shuttle VHCC launched this semester is aimed at making the trip between Bristol and the college campus easier. And students and college officials say the service opened up broader conversations about the challenges some students face, including hunger and food insecurity.
“We are moving more and more towards looking at the whole person and linking to all the resources and working within our communities,” said Deborah Ledford, who works at VHCC with students in the Great Expectations program, which helps foster youth access to community college education at schools across Virginia. “When a student comes, it’s not just transportation, it’s not just classes and books, but we are looking at everything that we can do to help them be successful in their life.”
The shuttle program — operated by Mountain Lynx Transit and branded as the #CollegeExpress — has the capacity to provide trips to and from VHCC for as many as 40 Bristol, Virginia residents, who can ride the bus free-of-charge Monday through Thursday. VHCC announced the shuttle program in August during an event at the Bristol Train Station with a number of community partners, including Bristol Virginia Public Schools, the Bristol Department of Social Services and the United Way of Bristol.
The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education supported the first pilot year of the service with nearly $29,000 in grant funding.
So far, 19 people are enrolled as regular College Express riders between Bristol and VHCC, according to Karen Cheers, director of VHCC’s Excel program, which provides services like academic advising and assistance with completing financial aid forms to eligible students.
Although the shuttle service has only filled half of its available seats, Cheers said officials are pleased. The planning process initially focused on having up to 20 passengers and the extra capacity wasn’t added until closer to when the program was announced, she said.
Not every student has access to a car, and when one is available, commuting costs add up. VHCC’s student budget for the 2019-20 school year estimates that a student who attends classes nine months of the year will incur $3,400 in transportation expenses. Riding the shuttle offers a way to cut down on costs like gas and car maintenance.
Bristol resident April Cox, 39, is now in a human services program at VHCC and hopes to eventually enter into social work. She said she’s a single mom without a support network that could have helped her with transportation, so the shuttle is a reliable way of getting to and from school. She said she first heard about the program through social services in Bristol.
“My biggest goal was to come back to school,” she said in an interview at VHCC’s campus. “It’s been my dream for so long, and if it wasn’t for this transportation system I would not be able to be here today.”
Similarly, transportation was an obstacle to TieShawna McDaniel, 19, who graduated from Virginia High School in the spring but wasn’t sure if she’d be able to attend VHCC this fall. At the August announcement before classes started, she said the shuttle was a “great stress relief.”
On a recent morning at the college, she said it still feels a bit “unreal” to wake up, prepare for the day and walk to her bus stop. “Not everybody gets the chance to actually go to school,” she said.
“I get to prove all those people wrong that said that I would never be able to make it,” she added, tearing up as she talked. “And I get to do it in my own little way.”
VHCC also found some other uses for the shuttle this semester. Students who live in Abingdon can use it to get to campus in the hours between the morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times of Bristol students.
And as the school worked to address transportation accessibility, Cheers said it also brought another issue to the “forefront” of discussions about barriers to student success: hunger.
“I think the College Express made [students] feel comfortable and allowed them an opportunity and a place to talk about the issues, and so then we went from there,” Cheers said.
VHCC students — not just Bristol, Virginia residents — can now ride the shuttle to Feeding America’s Abingdon location a few days each week to get a hot meal.
“People don’t understand when you don’t have the funds to eat or you’re not able to get to a location to buy food, whatever the case may be, it affects your grades, it affects how you study, it affects how you sleep, and so being able to offer that to all of the students here at the college, I think that’s an amazing accomplishment,” said Cox, who has used the program to access Feeding America.
Although the shuttle has grant support for its first year, funding still needs to be determined for future years. Cheers and Ledford both seemed optimistic that they’ll find the necessary support.
“I feel like it’s been so successful that we’ll find the funding for it,” Cheers said.
VHCC isn’t the only community college in Virginia connecting students with transportation. Eastern Shore Community College in Accomack County, for example, provides free and reduced-fare bus transportation for its students on certain routes. In Augusta County, Blue Ridge Community College provides funding for the Blue Ridge Intercity Transit Express system, which includes routes between the college and the nearby cities of Harrisonburg and Staunton.
“Transportation, much like food and housing insecurities, are challenges students face at all 23 of our colleges and each institution is working in their own way to bring solutions and options to those challenges,” said Jeffrey Kraus, the Virginia Community College System’s spokesman.
Ledford said her “dream” for the College Express is to continue connecting students with the service and eventually expanding it to evening students.
“We do have a lot of students who work during the day and still have that same transportation barrier, and they are trying to get to evening classes to better their education so they can move up in their careers,” she said.
