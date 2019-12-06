BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan East Middle School is on track to open for students Jan. 7, according to Dineen West, of Cash Rash West Architects.
West updated the Sullivan County Board of Education on the construction progress of the new 800-student school and the future 1,700-student West Ridge High School during a work session on Thursday. Building the new schools, with a price tag of $94 million, makes up the first phase of a three-phase school facilities plan, which is the board’s solution to excess building space and declining student enrollment.
East Middle is located near Sullivan East High School off Weaver Pike in Bluff City along the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. When it opens, it will take students from Holston Valley and Bluff City middle schools and students from the middle school section of Mary Hughes K-8 School.
The turning lane on Weaver Pike onto the middle school site was completed Thursday, West said. Interior work is progressing with carpet being installed, and more furniture will be arriving soon.
The West Ridge site is also progressing on schedule. It’s located on Lynn Road off Interstate 81’s Exit 63 and is slated to open in the fall of 2021. Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South high schools will be consolidated into West Ridge.
The skylight near the main entrance was installed earlier this week, brick is being laid on the exterior of the classroom building, and steel beams will be installed on the building behind it over the next two weeks, West said. It will house the gym, media center, cafeteria, band and chorus rooms and the auditorium. As weather permits, workers are doing mass grading in the areas set aside for the softball, baseball, football and soccer fields and in the parking lot near the bus loop, where students will board and exit buses.
At the board’s meeting that followed the work session, an Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan was unanimously approved. The plan outlines what renovations need to be made at each of the school system’s 22 schools at a cost of more than $14 million. The board approved the initial plan, which will be submitted to the county’s Planning and Codes Department, and the board will vote on whether to spend money on the renovations at a later time, Board Chairman Michael Hughes said.
The cost would include renovations at six schools that likely won’t happen because they’re scheduled to be closed by the end of the year or by the fall of 2021. North High may also not be renovated, since it will be transferred to Kingsport City Schools ownership.
