Colonial Downs Racetrack and its string of Rosie’s gaming facilities are expected to produce $445 million in economic activity statewide in 2020, a new study shows.
Conducted by Terry Clower, Northern Virginia chairman and professor of public policy at George Mason University, the study reviews impacts in each market where Rosie’s operates and how totals were reached, according to a written statement by Colonial Downs Group.
The study appears just as Virginia lawmakers are beginning a discussion about legalizing casino gaming — a move that could negatively impact Colonial Downs Group revenues, according to a 2019 study by the Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. The JLARC study forecasts a 45% drop in tax payments to Virginia from historical horse racing games featured at four Rosie’s locations and a lack of revenue to augment horse racing payouts at Colonial Downs, if casinos are approved.
The new economic study claims that in 2020 Colonial Downs Group will:
» Be responsible for 4,232 direct, indirect and induced jobs;
» Generate $26.1 million in new tax revenue for Virginia;
» Produce $17.9 million in new tax revenue for host localities;
» Create $445 million in combined economic activity.
Direct jobs are positions with Colonial Downs Group, indirect jobs are with businesses that service Colonial Downs Group facilities, and induced jobs are generated as a result of increased local spending by workers in the first two groups.
“We are proud of our investment in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the good jobs, tax revenue and economic development that have resulted,” Colonial Downs Group CEO Aaron Gomes said in the statement. “This year our facilities will mean thousands of good jobs, $26.1 million in state tax revenue, $17.9 million in local tax revenue, and $445 million in overall economic activity in Virginia. That’s great news for our employees, our host localities and all of Virginia.”
The study forecasts a $157 million total economic impact in Richmond, $59 million impact in the Vinton-Roanoke market, $146.9 million impact in Hampton and $81.1 million impact in New Kent County, where the horse track operates.
“Based on market performance as reported by the track operator, most patrons will be from outside the host market,” according to the study. “In consultation with facility operators, our analysis is based on the following assumptions regarding the percentage of patrons who are from outside the immediate area: Colonial Downs (95%), Rosie’s Hampton (85%), Rosie’s Vinton (85%), and Rosie’s Richmond (75%).”
Cumulatively, Colonial Downs Group is forecast to generate more than $104.7 million in salaries, wages and benefits. The company recently announced it is raising its minimum pay for workers to $15 per hour.
“Now, I have no doubt that 2020 will be an even more exciting year as we not only continue to build on our existing success in New Kent County, Vinton, Richmond and Hampton, but also add an additional three racing days at Colonial Downs Racetrack. When we came to Virginia, our promise was everyone would win with Colonial Downs and Rosie’s. This study proves it, and we are still just getting started,” Gomes said.
Rosie’s is also expected to add two new locations, after voters in Danville and Dumfries last year approved pari-mutuel wagering.
In a statement last week, Gomes said they hope lawmakers will include them in any discussion about casino gaming.
