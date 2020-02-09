HONAKER, Va. — New Peoples Bankshares and New Peoples Bank said Friday that Bryan T. Booher has joined the bank as executive vice president and chief risk officer.
Bryan joins the company after a 15-year career at Highlands Union Bank, where he most recently served as interim president and chief executive officer, according to a news release. Prior to this role, Booher served in several key roles at Highlands Union Bank since 2004, including EVP and chief risk officer, EVP — operations and information technology, and EVP — business banking and senior lending officer.
Booher started his banking career with First Virginia Bank in May 1992 in retail banking management. He resides in Blountville, Tennessee.
