HONAKER, Va. — New Peoples Bankshares and New Peoples Bank said Friday that Bryan T. Booher has joined the bank as executive vice president and chief risk officer.

Bryan joins the company after a 15-year career at Highlands Union Bank, where he most recently served as interim president and chief executive officer, according to a news release. Prior to this role, Booher served in several key roles at Highlands Union Bank since 2004, including EVP and chief risk officer, EVP — operations and information technology, and EVP — business banking and senior lending officer.

Booher started his banking career with First Virginia Bank in May 1992 in retail banking management. He resides in Blountville, Tennessee.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments