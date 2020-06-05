BRISTOL, Va. - Taco Riendo, a new authentic Mexican fast food restaurant from the owner of El Patio and Puerto Nuevo in Bristol, Virginia, is set to move into the former Taco John's on Euclid Avenue.
Filipe Reyes, the owner of El Patio and Puerto Nuevo, said Taco Riendo means something close to "smiling taco" in Spanish. At this new establishment they plan to sell a selection of the most popular items from the other two restaurants, he said. This will include tacos, hoagies, rice with chicken and cheese, seafood platters and shrimp cocktails.
"Our biggest item will be authentic homemade tacos," Reyes said. "Everything will be made from scratch."
Diners will have plenty of options to enjoy their menu, including indoor and outdoor seated dining as well as drive-thru service. He added the restaurant will be licensed by Virginia ABC to sell beer, wine and liquor to customers.
Getting ready to open will take a few months though Reyes said. Because their food will be prepared all in house, they need to get gas service for an open flame stove top grill. Moving everything into the property will also take some time Reyes said and he expects it will be three months before they are ready to open.
