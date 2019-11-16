The former part owners of Norton Community Hospital intend to use proceeds from the sale to create a foundation dedicated to improving health in part of Southwest Virginia.
On Sept. 30, Ballad Health acquired full ownership of Norton Community Hospital after the board of Community Healthcare Foundation Inc. agreed to sell its 49.9% stake in the facility for an undisclosed purchase price, according to a written statement.
Community Healthcare Foundation, which received its federal nonprofit status in 2001, will now become The Rapha Foundation, another registered nonprofit organization dedicated to “improving population health and access to education in Southwest Virginia.”
The new foundation’s nine-member volunteer board is to manage the proceeds from the sale of the hospital to administer, invest in and create major grants focused on addressing root causes of health and education inequality, according to the statement.
“This is an exciting opportunity to enable positive change and strengthen our community beyond hospital walls,” said Charles Ward, chairman of the board of directors for The Rapha Foundation and former chairman of Norton Community Hospital. “Our work has already begun to identify significant areas of need where we believe The Rapha Foundation can make an impact in addressing health literacy, health care access and creating new pathways to education.”
Mark Leonard, CEO of Ballad Health's Wise and Dickenson County facilities, said this is a new chapter for the region.
“We’re grateful for the years of partnership we have enjoyed with the foundation building a thriving hospital system in the region and look forward to continuing to work together,” Leonard said. “By unlocking their minority equity in the hospitals, the Rapha Foundation now has an exciting opportunity to join Ballad Health in directly investing in solutions tackling the root causes of poor health in the area.”
The foundation expects to work with Ballad but isn’t tied to the health care system, foundation attorney Marty Mullins said Friday.
“We will be an independent 501c3 foundation focused on education and population health initiatives,” Mullins said. “We fully anticipate working with Ballad but there are no ties to the money. Every application for funding will be looked at on its own merit.”
It addition to Ward, the foundation’s directors are Dr. Mathew Cusano, Valerie Lawson, Robert Leonard, James Manicure, Charles Slemp, Bill Wampler, Ernie Ward and Dr. James M. Wilson. Cusano, Lawson, Leonard, Manicure, Slemp, Wampler, Charles Ward and Ernie Ward serve on the Norton hospital board of directors. Leonard, Manicure and Ernie Ward serve on the Dickenson hospital board of directors.
“Rapha means ‘healing’ in Hebrew and we believe we’re in a great position to support healing of the communities in which we have been so proud to serve,” Charles Ward said. “Through this sale, we can not only continue supporting the work at Norton Community Hospital, but also generate substantial impact in new ways for our region.”
Mark S. Vanover, who served as vice president and CEO of Dickenson County Hospital, has been named the foundation’s executive director.
“I’m extremely proud and humbled for the opportunity to lead this new organization toward great things,” Vanover said. “Nothing of this magnitude has been created in our region before. The Rapha Foundation will create opportunity and provide major resources to create new partnerships and bolster the efforts of other hardworking local organizations in Wise and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.”
Vanover served in administration at Dickenson County Hospital since 2010 and, prior to that, was Dickenson County’s county administrator from 2008 to 2010.
“We wish Mark all the best in his new role and thank him for his years of leadership at Dickenson Community Hospital,” Leonard said.
The foundation is currently searching for office space, Mullins said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.