More Information

To Help

A GoFundMe page has been established at www.gofundme.com/meadowview-first-yesterday-building to raise funds to restore the Yesterday building in Meadowview.

Contact Info

To learn more or to reserve vendor spaces at Meadowview Days, contact Gail Bricker at 276-695-9268, visit www.meadowviewva.org or check out “Meadowview Days” on Facebook.

If You Go

» What: Meadowview Days, featuring arts and crafts vendors, live music, a barbecue lunch and raffle prizes

» Where: The town square in Meadowview

» When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

» Info: www.meadowviewva.org