BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Bus driver Joe Miller greeted some Sullivan County students with a “Good morning” Monday as they boarded the bus for their first day of school and an unexpected ride with new Director of Schools David Cox.
For at least 15 years, it’s been a tradition for Cox to ride a bus on the first day of school, he said.
“I got the idea from another superintendent,” said Cox, who started Aug. 1 and replaced Evelyn Rafalowski, who retired. “The reason I like to do it is it’s just a good way to start the year, but it helps me learn more about the community and the neighborhoods because I ride a different bus every time.”
It’s also a good way to meet students, he added.
Sullivan Central High School juniors Meghan Lyon and Isabella Jones were stunned to find out Cox was on the bus after they sat near him and talked about how they think school starts too early. Cox chuckled and said it was good to meet them, then asked if they’re in Central band or participate in any extracurricular activities. Lyon is in chorus, and Jones said she’s studying robotics.
Before 7 a.m., as the bus wound the curvy roads in the school system’s central zone along Minga, Gammon and Muddy Creek roads in Blountville, the kids chatted with their friends, and some said they were still groggy but excited to return to school.
Caleb Miller, an Innovation Academy sixth-grader, said he heard being part of the science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, school was fun, so he was looking forward to it. His favorite subjects are math, science and social studies.
Addy Garner, 6, was ready to start first grade at Holston Elementary School with a sparkly kitten backpack and lunchbox. She also showed off her new shoes. Recess is her favorite part of each school day, she said.
Garner’s sister, 8-year-old Elizabeth, is a second-grader there. As she peered over the seat in front of her, she said riding the bus is boring, but she was looking forward to gym class.
Bristol Tennessee City Schools students went to school for half a day on Monday and will return for their first full day on Wednesday. Bristol, Virginia, and Washington County students return Thursday.