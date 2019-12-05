BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation has selected Donny Necessary Jr. as the agency’s new Bristol District administrator.
Necessary brings more than 33 years of transportation expertise to the position, including service as Bristol’s acting district administrator for the past six months, according to a written statement. He will be responsible for the construction, maintenance and operations of nearly 16,000 lane miles of roads in the Bristol District’s 12 counties: Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe.
He joined VDOT in 1986 as a highway engineering technician, and has also served as an assistant district traffic engineer, a transportation operations analysis and enhancement engineer and as the Bristol District planner since 2010. Necessary holds an associate’s degree in design drafting from Virginia Highlands Community College and a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology from East Tennessee State University.
