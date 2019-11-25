BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Napier family has picked up the torch for Bristol’s downtown bagel shop with the goal of maintaining the quality people have come to expect but adding a few twists.
Bristol Bagel & Bakery, owned and operated by father Terry, wife Christy and daughter Rebekah, held its soft opening Friday. And just three hours after opening their doors for the first time, Rebekah Napier said things were already going well and she was surprised by how many people either just wandered in or came in from social media buzz and word of mouth.
“There were people waiting before 7 a.m. to get bagels,” she said.
Manna Bagel Bakery & Café previously occupied the building but announced it would close on Aug. 23. Napier said her father brought up the subject of them buying the shop shortly after the news broke, and she and her mother said it was something they could do and wanted to do. She said getting to operate a business in downtown Bristol is a dream come true for her.
After taking ownership, they spent more than a month and a half preparing to open, Rebekah Napier said. The quick turnaround time is reflected by the interior of the building, which looks much the same as it did under the previous owners. Napier said this is a conscious choice, and they want to keep what works but with a few additions.
“Warm and more welcoming is our goal,” she said.
Though they have kept the same bagel variety as Manna Bagel, they have added some new items to the mix, including pastries as well as biscuits and gravy.
Napier said her specialty is cupcakes, and they sell the standard chocolate and vanilla cupcakes but have a flavor-of-the-day cupcake themed around the current season. On Friday the specialty was spice cake with a cream cheese icing, but she said through the rest of fall customers can expect pumpkin cupcakes, cupcakes with maple frosting and more.
They also sell cookies, muffins, tarts and may eventually add cheesecake, which Napier said is her father’s specialty. She said they may make other additions in the future but that will depend upon customer demand.
Terry Napier, who is the director of Bristol, Tennessee’s department of parks and recreation, told the Bristol Herald Courier he plans to keep his work for the city and involvement in the bakery as separate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.