ABINGDON, Va. — Jon Holbrook officially took the reins as the new police chief of Abingdon this week.
But this is not his first go-around at the post.
Holbrook, 39, served a few months as the acting chief of the 25-member department in 2018, when former Chief Tony Sullivan, who retired last week, served as the acting town manager for Abingdon.
This week, Town Manager Jimmy Morani named Holbrook the permanent chief — with an annual salary of $91,000.
“He’s going to do great,” Morani said. “He’s very well respected.”
Growing up in Bristol, Virginia, Holbrook graduated from Virginia High School in 1998, then earned a degree in business infrastructure technology at Virginia Tech in 2002.
But he opted out of the business world and into police work, taking a job as a patrol officer for Abingdon in January 2004.
Holbrook held that patrol post for four years.
“I always liked Abingdon, and I was pretty excited to get a job here,” he said.
Especially on patrol.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a good opportunity to help people,” Holbrook said. “Kind of the backbone of any agency is patrol. And I learned the community and the town.”
But then, starting in 2008, Holbrook spent the next eight years as the department’s accreditation manager, working largely on policies and procedures within the agency.
“It’s always good when you get in a position like that, and you can do varying tasks,” Holbrook said.
Along the way, at Virginia Tech, Holbrook earned a graduate certificate in local government management in 2012.
Holbrook stepped up to lieutenant — the police force’s second-in-command — for four years, starting in 2016.
“I enjoyed the leadership of it,” Holbrook said. “I could take a more hands-on approach. I could coordinate special events to making the department schedules, reviewing records and reports and conducting some of the internet investigations.”
That post also included serving as supervisor of evidence and working with public relations.
“There was a lot of array of tasks in that position,” Holbrook said.
That’s also when Holbrook stepped into the role of acting police chief while Sullivan served as temporary town manager.
“And whenever he was out of town or unavailable, then I would step in,” Holbrook said. “You’re always excited for the opportunity.’
But Holbrook has also had to balance family life with a wife and two children, ages 4 and 9.
“That was something that you analyze,” Holbrook said. “My children kind of grew up in the law enforcement world. They understand when you have to work odd hours and sometimes long hours.”
Going forward, as police chief, Holbrook has goals in his newly appointed position.
“One of the main goals is to maintain the trust and confidence of the community,” Holbrook said. “The police are here to help. We’re here to listen to the issues and resolve issues when we can.”
