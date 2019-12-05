NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services recently received Gold Awards from the International Economic Development Council, according to a news release.
NETWORKS’ entry, the Tri-Cities TN Quality of Life video, won the multimedia/video promotion category. The video highlights quality of life assets across the region and is used for industry recruitment.
BTES’s entry, the Teacher Industry Day Program, was recognized in the business retention and expansion initiatives category. The goals of the program are to develop and improve the relationship between Bristol Tennessee City Schools and local industry, provide school system personnel with the opportunity to learn about the changing educational needs of industry workers and to share information about the school system with industry personnel.
