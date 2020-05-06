BRISTOL, Tenn. — Residents of the Shelby Towers public housing complex carried jars of pickles into the dining hall Tuesday morning while Stephen Hoopengarner used a key to free more jars from plastic wrapped around a pallet.
Through a tie-dyed blue face mask, Hoopengarner said he’s lived in Fort Shelby for about six months and always looks forward to the day Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee conducts its monthly food drop-off.
“I’ll eat anything they bring, I’m just glad to get it,” he said.
On a regular basis, Second Harvest drops off truckloads of food for people in need at various locations throughout Northeast Tennessee. However, as part of Giving Tuesday — a nationwide day of giving created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — food bank employees were joined by local elected officials like Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Hutton to help distribute food.
Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest, said the pandemic has created a greater need than ever across the region, so any outside assistance they can get is appreciated.
Tracey Edwards, community relations manager for Second Harvest, said since the pandemic hit the region, the number of people seeking their help has increased by more than 20%, with many counties seeing the need increase by significantly more.
Edwards said the agency is still helping those with a need, whether there’s a pandemic or not, like Hoopengarner and his neighbors at Fort Shelby. But most of the new faces they’ve seen are people who never would have imagined themselves seeking assistance had the pandemic not cost them their livelihood, she added.
At some distribution sites Tuesday, lines of people waited for food they planned to take back to their families, Edwards said.
“I’ve heard a lot of talk about [how] — because of the stimulus check — people may not go back to work, but that’s not true. People want to work and want to take care of themselves,” Edwards said. “Hardworking people don’t like asking for help, but that’s what we’re here to do, so we help anyone who asks for it.”
Edwards said they’ve seen the most new requests for assistance in the more populous counties like Sullivan County and Washington County. All the counties they serve are reporting significant increases in need, she added.
Despite the increased demand, Chafin said the food bank has been able to meet needs of families seeking assistance. However, they are also seeking more financial donations so they can continue to meet this need.
