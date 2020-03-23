JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health on Sunday confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Sullivan County.
The new case is a Ballad employee, but exposure did not occur in a Ballad health care facility, according to the statement. It comes amid a sharp increase in Tennessee, where confirmed cases rose to 505 Sunday from 371 Saturday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
“An additional new case was confirmed in Sullivan County on March 22,” according to statement. “This case was a team member serving at one of our hospitals. Investigators have determined that the positive case is linked to personal travel, not hospital exposure and has also confirmed that this case did not have any contact with patients.”
Ballad Health CEOC is working with the appropriate officials to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with this case, according to the statement.
The only previous Sullivan case was a man who self-quarantined after personal travel.
There are two new confirmed cases in Greene County, according to Ballad officials.
“Ballad Health continues to take additional steps to protect its patients, team members and communities,” according to the statement.
The majority of cases are in the greater Nashville area — 167 in Davidson County and 48 in Williamson. There are now confirmed cases in more than 40 counties.
