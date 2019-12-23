Have you been naughty or nice this year? A website dedicated to the North Pole Government’s “Department of Christmas Affairs” published an alphabetical list of names for the 2018-19 year and their reputations ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The department “uses the Global Behaviour Tracking Network and data mining technology to determine who will be in good favour come Christmas,” according to its website.

Is your name on the naughty list of the 175-page document? Its authors offer a solution: “If you have found your name on the naughty list and would like to dispute the result, being a really good person between now and Christmas is a fast track alternative to the behavioural review system.”

Readers who don’t see their name on the list can also submit a name for review.

The list is available at http://www.christmasaffairs.com/list/. However, the website does include a disclaimer that all content “is entirely fictional, intended to add a little humour to your Christmas experience.”

