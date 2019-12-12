Weather Alert

...BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND PARTS OF NORTHEAST TENNESSEE... RAINFALL WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS NORTHEASTERN TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BEGINNING AROUND MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. AS IT BEGINS, TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE AROUND OR SLIGHTLY BELOW FREEZING, BUT WILL RISE SLOWLY THROUGH THE NIGHT AS RAIN PERSISTS. THIS WILL RESULT IN A FOUR TO SIX HOUR WINDOW OF FREEZING RAIN OR A MIX OF RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN. ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE LIGHT, GENERALLY ONLY A HUNDREDTH OR TWO. BUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD BECOME HAZARDOUS A BRIEF TIME, ESPECIALLY ACROSS ELEVATED SURFACES LIKE BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES, AS WELL AS SECONDARY ROADS. THE HIGHEST IMPACTS WILL LIKELY BE IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND EXTREME NORTHEAST TENNESSEE WHERE FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL PERSIST THE LONGEST. TEMPERATURES SHOULD QUICKLY RISE ABOVE FREEZING AROUND DAYBREAK, ENDING ANY THREAT OF FREEZING RAIN AND QUICKLY IMPROVING TRAVEL CONDITIONS.