BRISTOL, Va. — The generations-deep musical heritage of the Twin City and this region was an important factor in Hard Rock International’s decision to partner on a proposed casino resort here, an executive said this week.
The Twin City was designated by Congress as the birthplace of country music in 1998, thanks to ground-breaking 1927 recordings that produced Country Music Hall of Fame artists the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers — who is also enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Those recordings and artists continue to influence generations of musicians of all genres and the sessions established an artist royalty system still largely in use.
Bristol was at the epicenter of an Appalachian region that has produced dozens of notable country, bluegrass and other roots music performers then and in the decades since.
Hard Rock — whose imagery and aura includes internationally acclaimed rock and roll musicians, film and TV stars, professional athletes and other A-list celebrities — is now the city’s chosen operator should city residents approve a casino referendum in November.
Think of it as adding an electrified Les Paul Stratocaster guitar to an otherwise acoustic soundtrack.
Hard Rock International would be the operational partner of a proposed $300 million casino resort at the Bristol Mall on Gate City Highway. On Tuesday, Bristol Virginia City Council formally selected it and partners The United Company and Par Ventures as its preferred casino operators.
The project was first proposed in 2018 by local business leaders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy and this spring the state approved legislation to allow casinos in five cities if its residents approved via a November referendum vote. The Bristol project is forecast to generate some 2,000 jobs and millions in annual tax revenues for the city.
In a statement issued late Tuesday, the casino partners touched on the entertainment aspect of their plan.
“Hard Rock is a premiere global entertainment brand. Each location embodies the local charm and character of that community,” according to the statement. “The Hard Rock Casino Bristol will honor the region’s heritage as the birthplace of country music. As an entertainment destination, we plan to offer restaurants and shops new to the region, large indoor and outdoor music venues and a convention center.”
Hard Rock typically decorates its 263 cafes, hotels and casinos around the globe with guitars, stage costumes, instruments, song lyric sheets, historic photos and other pieces of music memorabilia. Music history matters to the company, according to Sean Caffery, Hard Rock International’s senior vice president of casino and business development.
“With 83,200 pieces of music memorabilia and growing, we see ourselves as a company that is preserving music heritage and history,” Caffery told the Bristol Herald Courier on Tuesday. “When we saw places like the [Birthplace of Country Music] museum here, we knew the lifeblood of this community and preserving that heritage was important to them.
“It’s a driving factor in who we are as a company and we believe it will resonate well. It’s one of the key factors that we saw as a driver for us, knowing we would be a good fit for Bristol,” Caffery said.
He added that Hard Rock first looked at Bristol after learning the Virginia General Assembly was considering legislation to allow casino gaming in five cities, Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond.
“We looked at Bristol and what their heritage was and seeing that you were the birthplace of country music was immediately a welcome sign to us,” he told the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting. “Once we got here on the ground, traveled down State Street, went to the venues you guys have here, saw the Sessions [Hotel], all of a sudden this isn’t just a simple moniker of what you guys have done in the past but it’s actually woven into the fabric of the community.”
Since Hard Rock’s motif typically includes guitar imagery, Caffery said company officials were pleased to see the 20-foot-tall acoustic-style guitar monument at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce during their initial visit.
Hard Rock then directed the team that curates its memorabilia collection to investigate the music history of this region, he said.
“All of a sudden, we started seeing all these historic artists and modern artists, all through this region. So, for us, those are immense factors in things that help drive us. More than anything else, we’re storytellers and the music helps us tell stories. … Music is a common language for all people,” Caffery said. “When we saw we could potentially have a venue in the birthplace of country music, it was something we knew we had to focus on.”
Officials of the Birthplace of Country Music said they would welcome the addition of a Hard Rock entertainment venue.
“We were very encouraged when Hard Rock reached out to the Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) to let us know they wanted to explore opportunities for our two organizations to work together on bringing visitors to Bristol,” said BCM Executive Director Leah Ross. “We are pleased to know that Hard Rock sees the importance that Bristol played in the birth of country music. The Ken Burns documentary, ‘Country Music,’ is telling the world where country music was born and now seeing that promoted even more by Hard Rock will continue to be a huge tourism and economic driver for our cities and region. We believe the future looks bright for the Birthplace of Country Music and Hard Rock.”
Caffery said Hard Rock wants to augment existing entertainment such as the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival with its own live music throughout the year.
In addition to a casino, hotel, convention center, restaurants, bars and other activities, the resort’s plans include a 3,200-seat performance venue for live music and an outdoor space for 20,000, plus a “country music experience” inside the facility.
City officials view the project as transformational.
“It’s not just a casino, it’s an entertainment venue,” Vice Mayor Bill Hartley said after the meeting. “A casino is one way you entertain yourself. With live concerts, that brings Bristol up to a whole new level. This is what people have been talking about for decades.”
The company’s original memorabilia donations came almost by accident at its first café in London in 1971.
“It started with Eric Clapton bringing in one of his guitars because someone wouldn’t get out of his typical seat in our café. Because we love all, serve all, we said we wouldn’t move that person — even though it’s Eric Clapton. He said, ‘hang my guitar over my seat and maybe people will recognize it — that that’s my spot.’”
Seeing Clapton’s guitar prompted Pete Townshend of The Who to make a similar donation.
“He [Townshend] came in and asked whose guitar that was. We said, ‘Eric Clapton.’ And he said, ‘I’m a way better guitarist than Eric Clapton, let me get you one of my guitars,’” Caffery said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.