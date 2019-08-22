KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A Kingsport man faces multiple drug charges following a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigation into methamphetamine and heroin distribution, according to a news release.
David Michael Stallard has been charged with driving on a suspended license, controlled Schedule I drug violations, promotion of meth manufacturing, possession of Schedule II narcotics for resale, possession of Schedule III narcotics for resale, possession of Schedule VI narcotics for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stallard was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Kingsport. A Kingsport K9 alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle, the release states. Police said they found more than 135 grams of meth, 32 grams of heroin, 14.4 grams of marijuana, four amphetamine pills and $9,132.
Stallard is being held without bail at the Sullivan County Jail. Additional charges are pending.