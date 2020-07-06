A 78-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Russell County.

Just after 4 p.m., Marshel H. Keen, 78, of Oakwood, Virginia, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 19 less than a mile south of state Route 676 when he lost control while negotiating a curve, according to the Virginia State Police. Keen’s 2011 Harley-Davidson ran off the left side of the highway and struck a guardrail. He was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, the VSP said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the news release. 

