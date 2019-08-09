A Tazewell County man died following a crash Friday in a rural part of the county.
James William Mitchell was riding his 2010 Yamaha motorcycle on state Route 626 when he encountered a 1995 Ford L9000 in a curve, according to Virginia State Police Trooper Michael Nelson. The truck was being driven on the wrong side of the road by Joshua Luke Shortt, he added.
The trooper said his investigation indicated Mitchell stopped when he met the truck but the motorcycle went down and slid under the truck. He died later at Clinch Valley Medical Center, the trooper said.
Shortt was charged with reckless driving.