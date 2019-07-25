BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Following the resignation of four of its members in two days, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County Board of Directors agreed Wednesday to shift their focus away from big fundraising events to the health and well-being of the animals at the Blountville shelter.
Joyce Crosswhite, a county commissioner, and Cindy Holmes-Drury, a shelter volunteer, resigned on Monday. Angie Stanley, a county commissioner, and Vicki Royston, known as a longtime animal advocate, submitted their resignations on Wednesday.
The board is to have a minimum of six members and up to 20, according to its bylaws. Five remain — President Linda Brittenham, Vice President Gena Frye, Secretary/Treasurer Bryan Boyd, Dr. Karen Stone and David Light.
Crosswhite, Holmes-Drury and Stanley all stated they resigned, among other reasons, because they felt like the full board didn’t have a say in the decisions that were being made — that it’s all been up to the Executive Committee, which is Brittenham, Frye, Boyd and Stone.
The Bristol Herald Courier didn’t obtain Royston’s written resignation. The board’s Nominating Committee — Brittenham, Frye, Boyd and Stone — will find new board members, according to Brittenham.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Brittenham announced that Cindy Holmes — pointing out that she’s not related to Holmes-Drury — will be the shelter’s director and will begin on Monday. Brandi Perkey will remain the manager, and together they’ll be in charge of daily operations of the shelter. Perkey will answer to Holmes, and Holmes will answer to the board, Brittenham said.
The Executive Committee, along with county administration, hired Terry Johnson, who retired from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, as the manager, but he quit on his first day. Brittenham told the board on Wednesday that he told her it was for personal reasons and had nothing to do with the shelter.
The first step in prioritizing the health of the animals began on July 10 with staff training by Dr. Becky DeBolt, University of Tennessee’s College of Veterinary Medicine assistant clinical professor of shelter medicine, and her team on best practices for cleaning the facility and vaccinating animals. Perkey said her recommendations are being followed. The training was done amid the second closure of the shelter in less than two months due to cases of canine parvovirus. After being closed for nearly three weeks, the dog portion of the shelter reopened for adoptions on Monday. Perkey said the plan is to reopen for intakes on July 29.
The board on Wednesday talked to DeBolt and her team via video conferencing for around 30 minutes. During that time, DeBolt gave an overview of her recommendations and thoughts on moving forward:
• Leave some dog kennels open for more efficient cleaning;
• Regularly use Rescue, a disinfectant that kills parvo;
• When “deep cleaning” is necessary, like during an outbreak, use Dawn dish detergent to scrub kennels, rinse them and then also use Rescue;
• Vaccinate puppies at 4 weeks old while understanding that they, and any animal that’s vaccinated on intake, could still get sick if it’s already been exposed — a safer vaccine will be used on the puppies because of their young age;
• Staff and volunteers need to change their clothes when handling sick animals and should use Rescue on their shoes to prevent spreading disease;
• When testing for parvo, keep in mind that false negatives can occur and euthanasia should be considered for the health of all the dogs in the shelter;
• A new shelter is needed because the facility doesn’t allow for proper quarantine and, in some areas, proper cleaning.
After the video conference ended, Boyd said two fundraising events that were being planned for the fall should be postponed so the board’s focus can be on letting the management team handle the animals with the improved procedures that have been agreed on, while the county is still funding and maintaining the shelter facility. The plan is for the nonprofit organization to eventually take over operations of the shelter, including funding.
The board unanimously approved his motion to postpone the events, but donations will still be accepted from the public.