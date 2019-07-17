Local beekeepers have been busy monitoring their hives this summer and removing swarms and colonies from properties around the Mountain Empire.
Phil Blevins, the agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia, said he believes there have been a few more mid-summer requests for bee removal than usual. That could be good news for beekeepers as honeybee numbers have decreased in recent years.
In recent weeks, the Highlands Beekeepers Association, based in Abingdon, has been sharing social media posts from members of the public seeking people to remove bees from their properties. Residents in Bristol, Abingdon, Glade Spring, Lebanon and Kingsport have sought help with bees.
Those who make the effort to get bees, Blevins said, usually either trap them out or cut into the wall. Beekeepers then take out the combs and the bees and place them in a hive.
“The trap-out involves trapping all the bees that are going and coming and then putting a new queen with that group,” said Blevins, who takes care of the beehives at the 4-H Center in Abingdon. “Those left in the building must then be exterminated or the nest will likely continue.”
With an increase in bee removal calls, Blevins said the fact that there are more wild colonies is a good thing.
“If you are a beekeeper that loses the swarm that creates the new colony, it is not so good,” he added.
Darrell Dickenson, a deputy at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, is a hobby beekeeper. He removes swarms, bees that have landed in a tree or on the side of a car or house, and colonies, which can set up inside a house or building.
“I personally do get calls throughout the late spring, early summer from people to come get swarms they have hanging out on their property,” Dickenson said. “Social media has made it easier for people to find beekeepers that will come get them.”
Dickenson said he’s been talking to one woman who has bees inside her house, but he has not yet been able to check on them.
“I did remove several swarms this year already,” he said.
Dickenson has also been involved with the removal of bees from the inside of walls of houses and buildings. He said he gets those type of requests from time to time.
“I have done several over the years, and, depending on how long the hive has been there, it can take several hours to remove,” he said. “I removed a hive that had been in a historical house for years. It took me almost 12 hours to get to the hive, remove the bees and remove the comb.”
Another local beekeeper, David Maples, who serves as sheriff in Bristol, Virginia, has also removed a few bee swarms this year. Earlier this year, he received a request to remove bees from a property on Mary Street in the city.
Maples also worked with another beekeeper, Mike Sanders, to remove bees from a tree stump near Bonham Road. In that incident, Maples said the pair wasn’t able to find a queen bee, so he will soon try to obtain one from a local bee farm.
Maples said he thinks bee activity has been normal this year.
The farmer, John Rhoton of the Poor Valley Bee Farm in Hiltons, said his bees have kept him quite busy this year. He’s received a number of requests to remove bees but hasn’t found time due to his own hives. Rhoton said he’s referred requests to some of his beekeeping customers.
The Highlands Beekeepers Association is a great contact for anyone who has bee swarms or cutouts, Dickenson said. The organization will reach out to its membership via email to find someone to help.
Anyone with bee swarms or colonies on their properties should seek help to remove them. Maples said residents shouldn’t try to kill them on their own. If a beekeeper can remove them, he or she can help both the resident and the bees, he added.
Residents in Bristol, Virginia, can call police dispatch, which has a list of local beekeepers who can remove bees, Maples said. In Washington County, Dickenson said dispatch will help the resident find a pest removal company.