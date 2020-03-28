The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise across Tennessee, including in the northeastern section of the state.
A total of 1,373 cases have been reported, an increase from 1,203 on Friday.
Carter County and Johnson County have reported their first cases of COVID-19. Both counties have one case each.
Greene County has eight cases, Hawkins County has two cases, Sullivan County has six cases, Unicoi County has one case and Washington County has 14 cases. Washington County had 10 cases on Friday.
Davidson continues to have the most cases in the state. On Saturday, the county, which is home to Nashville, had 216 cases.
