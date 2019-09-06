BRISTOL, Va. - The city of Bristol Virginia today received a two-level upgrade on its long-term debt from Moody's Investor Services.

The New York-based credit rating agency raised the city's underlying credit rating from Baa2 to A3, according to a written statement. This marks the second upgrade in the past two years for a community that has virtually exhausted its borrowing capacity.

The upgrade to A3 reflects the city's improved financial position with healthy fund balance and liquidity as well as a manageable overall fixed cost burden following the restructuring of debt. The rating also reflects the city's moderately-sized and growing tax base, below average resident income levels, above-average debt and pension burdens, and progress toward reducing the reliance of the solid waste fund on the city's general fund.

"This is the result of a lot of hard work by a lot of people," City Manager Randy Eads said in a phone interview. "We appreciate what Moody's has done. We've come a long way but we still have a long way to go."

