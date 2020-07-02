ABINGDON, Va. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two people wanted in connection with the death of Anthony Lynn Walker Hammonds, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals have also received credible information that Terry Dwayne Linebaugh and Heather Lucille Jones are driving a 4-door blue Mitsubishi car with front-end damage.
Hammonds' body was found in a burned home Monday on Mary's Chapel Road. Authorities said Linebaugh and Jones lured the man to the home and shot him last week.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.