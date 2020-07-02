ABINGDON, Va. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two people wanted in connection with the death of Anthony Lynn Walker Hammonds, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals have also received credible information that Terry Dwayne Linebaugh and Heather Lucille Jones are driving a 4-door blue Mitsubishi car with front-end damage.

Hammonds' body was found in a burned home Monday on Mary's Chapel Road. Authorities said Linebaugh and Jones lured the man to the home and shot him last week.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.

