Halloween weather became a bit spooky Thursday when a tornado watch and freeze warnings were simultaneously issued in the Mountain Empire.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for areas of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee just before 1 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms were expected across the region as a cold front moved through Thursday. Meteorologists said isolated tornadoes were expected.
A tornado warning was issued at about 12:30 p.m. for Lee and Scott counties in Southwest Virginia as a severe storm moved through the area. Thunderstorm warnings were then issued for other counties in the region as storms moved from southwest to northeast.
The tornado watch, which was originally scheduled through 7 p.m. Thursday, was canceled before 3 p.m. as severe weather dissipated.
The storms resulted in multiple downed trees and power lines, knocking out power and blocking roads, according to the NWS. Thunderstorm damage was reported in Big Stone Gap, Pound, Coeburn, Ewing, Jonesville and Hiltons, where a fallen tree temporarily blocked U.S. Highway 58.
The storms knocked out power to about 2,500 people within the Appalachian Power and BVU Authority coverage areas.
In Bristol, a tree fell across lines on Pittstown Road, affecting customers on that road, Island Road and Commonwealth Extension.
The NWS also issued a freeze warning for the region as temperatures were expected to drop to 31 degrees. Frost was expected this morning, and then Saturday morning as the temperature dips to 33. The high temperatures today, Saturday and Sunday will remain in the low 50s, according to the NWS.
The threat of severe weather Thursday led some local communities to either postpone or cancel Halloween festivities. Bristol, Virginia’s trunk-or-treat event at the Police Department has been postponed to Saturday at 6 p.m.
