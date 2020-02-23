BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators have received 375 tips in their search for missing toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell, but none has proven fruitful.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI to try to locate the 15-month-old girl, who was the subject of a Feb. 19 Amber Alert. She was reported as missing Feb. 18 but was reportedly last seen in December.
“There is no new information to share. Our investigators along with TBI and FBI agents are pursuing leads and information,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andy Seabolt wrote in an email.
None of the 375 leads received since last week has produced any credible sightings regarding the child’s whereabouts, according to a statement from the TBI, but investigators continue to work around the clock.
“During the investigation, authorities have received a number of conflicting statements. That, combined with the fact that Evelyn was not immediately reported missing, makes this a complicated case,” according to the TBI statement.
The child’s grandfather initially reported having not seen her to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services last Tuesday and that agency contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
The child’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, of Kingsport, was arrested Friday in Wilkes County, North Carolina, along with her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, of Bristol, Tennessee, on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The 2007 BMW they were driving was reported stolen by its owner after no payment was made and the purchase transaction wasn’t completed by either Angela Bowell or her daughter Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Both are expected to be extradited back to Tennessee. During a news conference Friday, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said authorities believed the occupants of that vehicle could shed some light on the case.
Cassidy said the investigation is challenging because of the delay in reporting the child missing and issues with information provided by the child’s mother, who has legal custody.
“She [Megan Boswell] has been cooperating, but some of the information she has given us hasn’t really been accurate,” Cassidy said. “During our interviews, her stories aren’t leading up to stuff that we went out and checked on, video surveillance, eyewitness testimony; a lot of her information hasn’t been accurate.”
A reward now totaling $56,000 leading to the safe return of Evelyn Boswell has been established. On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said it has no connection to an online fundraising account.
“The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has not established a GoFundMe account and has not authorized anyone to establish one on its behalf,” according to the statement on its Facebook page. “We are aware of an account that someone has set up and an inquiry has been made to GoFundMe in reference to it.”
That account did not appear to be active Sunday afternoon.
A local food truck operator joined in efforts to raise funds for the reward on Sunday. David Jessee of Colonial Heights, who operates the Krazy Gringo food service business, contributed $450 after doing nearly $900 in sales from an afternoon stop next to the Sheriff’s Office.
“We have family that works for the sheriff’s department, we’ve got seven kids and we know how we’d be fighting to get ours back,” Jessee said. “We had a blast doing this and enjoyed the support of everyone who came out.”
By 12:30 p.m., a large crowd gathered to partake of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tamales and other items and contribute to the reward.
Among those in line were Deputy Heath McClellan, his wife Amber and their 10-month old son Bentley.
“We’re just trying to support helping find that little girl; this is a good cause,” he said.
Jane Smith of Bristol, Tennessee said she came just to support the fundraiser.
“I’ve been following this story. I’ve given it a lot of thought, a lot of prayer, a lot of concern,” Smith said. “I just hope she’s safe and warm and fed and happy.”
Smith hopes the reward will “encourage someone to come forward with information.”
Eleanor Spruill of Bristol, Tennessee said she came to support efforts to find the little girl.
“This is a wonderful idea. Bristol is such a community town,” Spruill said. “What else can you do? What else can you do?”
Evelyn has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 2’0″ and weighs approximately 28 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.
The public is asked to report any information that may prove beneficial in the ongoing search to 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.