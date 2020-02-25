The grandmother of a missing Blountville toddler was returned to Sullivan County on Monday night after waiving her right to challenge extradition at a court hearing earlier in the day.
Angela Boswell, 42, was transported to the Sullivan County jail, arriving shortly after 7 p.m., according to Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sheriff’s Office.
Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, were charged Friday in Wilkes County, North Carolina, with possessing a stolen vehicle that authorities sought in connection to the Amber Alert issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell. The baby hasn’t been seen since December and wasn’t officially reported missing to police until last week.
McCloud currently remains in jail in North Carolina, Seabolt said.
Neither Boswell nor McCloud have been charged in connection to the child’s disappearance, but law enforcement officials said they wanted to question occupants of a gray 2007 BMW for information about the missing toddler’s whereabouts.
Boswell and McCloud appeared Monday morning in front of Wilkes County General District Court Judge David Byrd, Deputy Clerk Melanie Myers said.
After the Amber Alert was updated with information about the stolen car last Friday, a Wilkes County detective spotted and stopped the vehicle in Traphill, North Carolina, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
The 2007 BMW had been reported stolen by the owner, who authorities have not identified. Evelyn Boswell’s mother, Megan Boswell, was purchasing the vehicle from the owner for Angela Boswell, the grandmother, but no money was ever paid for the car, and the owner was unable to contact Megan or Angela Boswell, the release states.
McCloud and Angela Boswell face charges of theft over $2,500 and were taken to the Wilkes County jail on Friday, according to SCSO. Angela Boswell was also being held on a violation of probation warrant out of Kingsport, the release states.
