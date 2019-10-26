JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Milligan College will become Milligan University on June 1, 2020, according to a news release issued Friday.
President Dr. Bill Greer said the Board of Trustees approved the decision regarding the name change after two years of study and after considering the input from a number of stakeholders.
The change to university reflects Milligan’s transformation over the years, as well as its commitment to developing future servant-leaders through the Christian liberal arts, the release stated.
The university name is integral to a number of strategic goals of Milligan, including greater market recognition, continued enrollment growth, expanded international partnerships and student recruitment, the release stated.
