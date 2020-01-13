Over the last decade, law enforcement agencies across Northeast Tennessee have seized more methamphetamine while the number of meth labs has decreased, indicating an influx in imported meth, a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation states.
In 2019, TBI’s crime laboratories in Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville analyzed 12,072 methamphetamine submissions versus 2,190 submissions in 2014, TBI data shows. However, across the state of Tennessee, there were only 44 meth lab seizures in 2019, compared to 990 in 2014. The number of meth submissions in 2019 also surpassed those of marijuana (9,795), a first since TBI’s crime laboratories started keeping detailed statistics, the press release states.
Leslie Earhart, a public information officer for TBI, said the majority of meth cases they are dealing with involve imported meth from outside the country, which is of a higher quality, stronger and cheaper than domestically made meth. Beyond the increased availability of cheaper, more potent forms of meth, David Rausch, the director of TBI, said that there appears to be a link between the ongoing opioid crisis and the increase in meth.
“As more people struggle with opioid addiction, many of them will — with time — seek out stimulants like methamphetamine,” Rausch said.
For the last several years, local law enforcement agencies have seen increases in meth-related arrests, with meth eclipsing arrests involving opioids, marijuana and other drugs, data from TBI’s TIBRS database and the Virginia State Police’s NIBRS database show. In Sullivan County from 2014 to 2018, meth-related arrests increased tenfold; Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Virginia, also saw significant but relatively smaller increases.
Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said investigations by county law enforcement agencies have found that the supply of meth funneled into Sullivan County is cheap, pure and imported from Mexico by way of Atlanta, Georgia. He said the influx of meth has led to an increase in meth-related overdoses, as well as a trend of previous opioid users purchasing the cheaper meth.
Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said meth is a problem officers deal with on an almost daily basis, and they have seen amounts moved that vary from an ounce or less to three pounds.
Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said what they’re dealing with is similar to what’s going on across the state line. He said the imported meth flowing into the area is cheaper than ever and crystal clear as opposed to domestically made meth, which he said often looks similar in color to a peanut butter cookie.
He said that an ounce of meth would cost anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500 several years ago, but now prices range anywhere from $400 to $800, depending on whether or not the dealer cuts it with an additional drug.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.