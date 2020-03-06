ABINGDON, Va. — A methamphetamine trafficking ringleader has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Shawn Wayne Farris, 54, of Rancho Mirage, California, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. In early 2017, Operation California Dreaming began investigating the trafficking of meth between California, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, prosecutors said. As a result, 28 people were charged.
Farris arranged the shipment and transportation of extremely pure meth from California to Bristol and Abingdon, Virginia, prosecutors said.
