BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two men have been charged with 150 counts of criminal simulation in connection with the use of cloned debit and credit cards to withdraw more than $8,164 in cash from a local ATM, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
According to a news release, police received a call Saturday from the Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union saying that someone used different cards the previous night to withdraw large amounts of cash at its branch at 1200 Bluff City Highway. The caller said the same people were withdrawing more cash Saturday morning.
City police officers went to the credit union, saw a white Mazda CX-5 pull away, followed it southbound on Bluff City Highway and conducted a traffic stop, the release states. A search of the vehicle revealed 150 plastic prepaid/gift cards, a plastic bottle containing ATM receipts and a black nylon bag with $8,164 in cash, police said.
The rental car had its Georgia registration covered with a fraudulent temp tag “to conceal their identity,” the release states.
The two men were taken to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department and interviewed by detectives. The men admitted to using the cards to withdraw the cash and also admitted to being undocumented in the U.S., the release states.
One of the men had an international driver’s license identifying him as Viktor Frana and the other had a Czech Republic identification card with the name Ambroz Bojan. However, police said they are “unable to determine if the two subjects in custody are who they claim to be.”
The two men are being held without bail pending further charges by the U.S. Secret Service, the release states.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Eric Sargent at 423-989-5251 or esargent@bristoltn.org.