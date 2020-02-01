Flag Disposal 02

Troop 3 Boy Scouts Stephen Hicks, Luke Hicks and Vance McCracken, of the Overmountain District, present the colors during a Disposal of Unserviceable Flags ceremony Saturday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
Ray Ratheall, a volunteer, folds flags before a Disposal of Unserviceable Flags ceremony by Boy Scouts of the Overmountain District on Saturday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia.

Tattered and faded American flags were burned Saturday afternoon during a traditional ceremony in downtown Bristol, kicking off Scout Week in the Twin City.

Members of the Overmountain District of the Boy Scouts of America Sequoyah Council lit the continuous campfire early Saturday at the corner of State Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Local troops will be monitoring the fire throughout the week, making sure the flames don’t extinguish.

At 2 p.m. a small group of Scouts and leaders gathered around the fire to properly dispose of flags. Allan Marshall instructed the Scouts as they folded the flags and placed them over the flames.

U.S. code reveals that the proper way to dispose of a flag is to burn them in a dignified manner.

Next weekend, the Scouts will participate in the annual Klondike Derby, a 51-year tradition in Bristol. In 1970, the mayors of Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee officially proclaimed the Saturday that falls within Scout Week as “Klondike Derby Day” in Bristol. They urged all citizens to lend whatever assistance they could to the Derby.

For years, the Klondike Derby, a competition of Scout skills, has been held in downtown Bristol. In recent years, however, the Overmountain District has discussed the possibility of holding the event elsewhere. Last year, the 50th anniversary of the Klondike Derby was held in downtown.

This year, for the first time, the Klondike Derby is moving. It will be held at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia.

“The Klondike Derby Committee incorporated some of the suggestions and ideas that have been gathered from past derby surveys, discussions with unit leaders, and most importantly, youth input,” the district states in a Scout leader guide. “We have maintained many elements of past Klondike Derbies that have served us so well. Our objective is to keep our Klondike Derby challenging and exciting.”

During the derby, Scouts travel to various “towns,” where they take on a challenge. Skills this year include compass, wrist rockets, camp tool and safety, map reading, archery, knots and lashing, first aid, disability awareness, fire building and sledge race. Points are awarded at each, and the patrol with the highest overall score in their division is a trophy in recognition.

