BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County grand jury has indicted the mother of Evelyn Boswell with 11 counts of false reports.
Megan Boswell, 18, who is currently incarcerated in the Sullivan County jail, was indicted Wednesday. She is accused of making false statements between Feb. 18 and Feb. 23 to detectives who were searching for 15-month-old Evelyn.
The charges are listed as class D felonies, according to a presentment.
If convicted, Boswell faces two to four years per charge, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Evelyn's body was found March 6 on family property along Muddy Creek Road in Blountville. She had been missing since December, according to authorities, who learned about the missing child in February. Evelyn was subject of a statewide Amber Alert.
