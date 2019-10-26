The Boone Dam Repair Coalition will hold a meeting next week to discuss vegetation hazards they claim remain on Boone Lake amid repairs at the dam.
On Wednesday, coalition members will review progress made by TVA on vegetation removal and recent observations of lakebed hazards from vegetation growth, according to President Mark Joseph. Areas with rocky terrain or soft soil have significant vegetation safety hazards, he said.
Boone Lake was lowered to winter pool levels — 30 feet below summer pool — in October 2014, so the cause of sediment seepage at the dam could be found.
After a monthslong investigation, TVA officials determined that the earthen embankment of the dam will be repaired by placing a composite seepage barrier, or a cutoff wall, under the embankment and grouting. Grouting is complete and the construction of the wall is underway.
TVA officials gave a five- to seven-year estimate for completion in 2015. Repairs remain on track to be completed by May 2021 with Boone Lake returning to normal operation in July 2022.
The lake drawdown exposed 1,400 acres of lakebed, where vegetation, including trees, is growing. TVA mulched 650 acres over the past year and will continue to maintain those areas. The authority plans to reassess areas to be mulched next year.
Last September, TVA announced it would mulch hundreds of acres of the vegetation, which later was determined to be 512 acres, and more than 130 acres were added to the list by request of landowners. Some areas can’t be mulched because they aren’t accessible with machines and/or are sensitive cultural sites, said TVA’s Boone Dam Project Program Manager Mary Ellen Miller.
“Boone Lake is privately owned property all the way out to the channel,” Miller said. “And not all private property owners want us mulching. Some property owners want to leave the vegetation as it creates future fish habitat and prevents soil erosion. We continue to encourage homeowners to manage vegetation on their private property and to follow the guidance provided at the link on our website.”
At its meeting, the coalition will also consider making a proposal to TVA to form a recreation safety committee made up of TVA and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials as well as Boone Lake Association and coalition members.
TVA will hold a public information fair on Dec. 3 during which folks can ask questions about the Boone Dam project and other topics, Miller said.
