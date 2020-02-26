BRISTOL, Tenn. — Many of the downtown Bristol businesses owners who attended the Wednesday morning Coffee with the Mayors event asked city leaders what is being done to address homelessness downtown.
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend and Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne spoke and took questions from downtown business owners at the Foundation Event Facility of the 620 State Building. The mayors and city staff talked primarily about what is being done to beautify and enhance the city’s central business district and plans for future changes and projects.
But during the question-and-answer portion, several of the more than 30 business owners and residents voiced concerns about the number of homeless people who congregate downtown during the day, break-ins to buildings and needles left on the ground. Some said they believe there has been an increase of homeless people coming into the city.
Allen Hurley, a Bristol businessman, said he and others have compassion for homeless people, but there needs to be compassion for downtown business owners, too. Additionally, he said there are homeless people who can’t access the help they need because services are being monopolized by those coming from out of town.
He added that he’s concerned the day may come when large numbers of potential customers avoid downtown because they are intimidated by the homeless population and instead go to The Pinnacle or Exit 7.
Joseph Gregory, another businessman, said he doesn’t want homeless people to be strong-armed out of the community, but issues and incidents have arisen related to mental illness and addiction that must be addressed.
“The private sector that’s invested in the downtown has a lot of skin in the game,” Gregory said.
Feierabend said complex social problems require a collaborative, complex answer that is reached with everyone at the table. She said a proposed day center would centralize services for homeless people and those at risk of becoming homeless and help address the issue.
Osborne said the proposed day center is a good place to start, but there are other things that can be done, such as moving the Greyhound bus station on Shelby Street.
At Osborne’s request, Randy Eads, city manager of Bristol, Virginia, said the city is attempting to address problems it’s heard about in the last few weeks. As a whole, he said the community needs to step up and do something about homelessness, but the problem isn’t going to disappear overnight no matter what they do. He added that the transient homeless population also needs to be addressed.
“Probably not a very popular thing to say, but in my opinion, send them back where they came from,” Eads said. “We have plenty of our own people here in our region that need our help, that are our own neighbors, our own friends, our own family members, and we need to start focusing on them and building them up so they’re not dealing with these same issues time and time again.”
Other issues facing downtown were also addressed. Virginia Hiss, vice president of Work of Art Gallery and Gifts on State Street, said the two-hour parking rule that Bristol, Tennessee has adopted throughout most of downtown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays is creating problems for downtown visitors. Inadequate parking downtown has killed many businesses, she said.
David Shumaker, a former Bristol Tennessee councilman and mayor who rents out apartments downtown, said the city has some good plans for the future but criticized the city of Bristol, Tennessee for planters that it placed on Sixth Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Inadequate parking downtown has killed many businesses, she said." Just curious. Which ones? There are many? Were they doing good business before?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.