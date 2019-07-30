BRISTOL, Va. — Music fans recognize Marty Stuart as a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and member of country music’s “Grand Ole Opry,” but they may not realize he’s also an accomplished photographer.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will showcase 64 black and white images taken by Stuart over the past four decades in a new exhibit opening Thursday entitled “American Ballads, the Photographs of Marty Stuart.”
“A lot of people don’t realize that Marty Stuart, besides being this wonderful, well-known musician, is also a very good photographer, and he has been taking photographs since he was 13 years old and on the road with Lester Flatt,” said Rene Rodgers, the museum’s head curator. “His mother was a photographer who also documented their home life and their family life, and he was inspired by her.”
The exhibit is divided into three primary themes: The Masters, which includes candid, behind-the-scenes images of famous musicians, including Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Ray Charles, Bill Monroe, George Jones, Loretta Lynn and Emmylou Harris; The Blue Line Hotshots, which includes photos of unique people he encountered during his travels; and Badlands, which takes viewers inside the Lakota Indian tribe.
“He has a very close relationship with the Lakota people on the Pine Ridge Reservation South Dakota. He actually has been adopted into their tribe and is very well-respected by them, so he’s gotten a unique chance to record their way of life, to record their culture and their everyday moments,” Rodgers said.
The Lakota images are a mixture of candid shots from tribal ceremonies and everyday life on the reservation, while most of the photos of people Stuart encountered — twin sisters from Minnesota, fans wearing Stuart and Travis Tritt T-shirts from Dollywood, the intense gaze of a young preacher and others — are mostly posed, with the subjects staring straight into Stuart’s lens.
Virtually all of the images of other musicians are glimpses into their lives offstage, in the recording studio or backstage prior to performing.
“The photographs are striking and beautiful. Each of these images tells a story,” Rodgers said. “I look at each one, and there is a story I can imagine because they’re so well done.”
“American Ballads, the Photographs of Marty Stuart” was organized by the Frist Art Museum of Nashville, Tennessee.
Like many BCM exhibits, related items have been added.
“The Country Music Hall of Fame has loaned us several Marty Stuart artifacts to go along with this exhibit,” Rodgers said. “The Hall of Fame loaned us one of his Telecaster guitars, a camera he used for over 20 years taking some of these photographs, a music bag given to him by a Lakota medicine man.”
The pink, lacquered Fender guitar is named Connie Smith, after Stuart’s wife and fellow “Grand Ole Opry” member and features a plexiglass panel on the back to reveal the guitar’s inner workings. The Nikon FE camera displays the dents and dings of use, and its frayed strap reflects years of wear.
The ornamental bag is filled with Stuart’s CDs, recorded since he received it in the 1980s, Rodgers said.
Museum officials are currently developing programming to supplement the exhibit, including a photography workshop, Rodgers said. Those will be announced soon.
Stuart is scheduled to perform at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival on Sept. 20, and Rodgers said they are attempting to schedule a museum event in connection with the exhibit.
The Marty Stuart exhibit runs Aug. 1 through Jan. 31 in the museum’s special exhibit space. The exhibit is included in the admission price for the museum.