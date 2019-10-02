ABINGDON, Va. — A Martinsville-based doctor was convicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon on 860 federal drug charges and will serve 40 years in prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Joel Smithers, 36, operated an office in Martinsville and prescribed controlled substances to every patient, resulting in more than 500,000 pills being distributed, prosecutors said in a news release. The drugs involved included oxymorphone, oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl, the release states.

Prosecutors said a majority of those receiving prescriptions from Smithers traveled hundreds of miles, one way, to receive the drugs. He was also convicted of having caused the death of a West Virginia woman from the oxycodone and oxymorphone he prescribed.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments