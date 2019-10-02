ABINGDON, Va. — A Martinsville-based doctor was convicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon on 860 federal drug charges and will serve 40 years in prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Joel Smithers, 36, operated an office in Martinsville and prescribed controlled substances to every patient, resulting in more than 500,000 pills being distributed, prosecutors said in a news release. The drugs involved included oxymorphone, oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl, the release states.
Prosecutors said a majority of those receiving prescriptions from Smithers traveled hundreds of miles, one way, to receive the drugs. He was also convicted of having caused the death of a West Virginia woman from the oxycodone and oxymorphone he prescribed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.