Abingdon MLK 01
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
‘Do what is right’

Martin Luther King Jr. remembered in Abingdon

Abingdon MLK 02

United Methodist Church was filled with people Saturday afternoon taking part in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Abingdon, Virginia.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
Abingdon MLK 03

Diego Zamarripa opens the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Saturday afternoon at Abingdon United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Virginia.

ABINGDON, Va. — Local residents marched in the rain up Main Street Saturday in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Appalachian Peace Education Center hosted its 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The celebration began Saturday with a discussion about diversity at Charles Wesley United Methodist Church.

Abingdon MLK 04

Dr. Jerry Jones speaks during the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Saturday afternoon at Abingdon United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Virginia.

The program was followed by a march along Main Street, beginning at Charles Wesley, and ending at Abingdon United Methodist Church. Moderate rain fell as dozens of participants walked up the street, carried signs and banners about diversity, equality and King, and sang songs about peace.

Abingdon MLK 05

The Rev. Robert Kariuki of Charles Wesley United Methodist Church offers the invocation during the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Saturday afternoon at Abingdon United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Virginia.

Another program was held at Abingdon UMC, where Jerry Jones and Clara Bristol served as masters of ceremony.

“The time is always right to do what is right” served as the event’s theme. The popular quote comes from King’s “Letter from a Birmingham jail.”

Washington County high school students were asked to write about the quote in an essay, three of which were read by the student writers during the event.

Abingdon MLK 06

The Bristol YWCA TechGYRLS join in singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Saturday afternoon at Abingdon United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Virginia.

Megan Garrett, a student at Holston High School, said that “The time is always right to what is right” stands true today particularly in reference to protests about police brutality. Garrett cited three incidents, such as the death of Freddie Gray in 2015.

Shannon Dunning of John Battle High School and Jack Bundy of Abingdon High School also wrote winning essays.

Abingdon MLK 07

Megan Garrett of Holston High School reads her winning essay during the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Saturday afternoon at Abingdon United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Virginia.

Bucky Boone led a call and response. He spoke about past civil rights events and current events, each time the audience saying King’s famous quote about doing what’s right. Boone spoke of the Virginia General Assembly passing the Equal Rights Amendment. He also mentioned climate change, nuclear weapons, the conflict with Iran and border issues.

The celebration also included performances by choral students from Washington County schools and the TechGYRLS from the YWCA of Bristol.

Abingdon MLK 08

A young woman takes notes during the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Saturday afternoon at Abingdon United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Virginia.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

