The region will remember and honor civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the days following his birthday.
King, who is honored each year on the third Monday of January, was born on Jan. 15, 1929. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Jan. 20.
» On Jan. 18, the Appalachian Peace Education Center (APEC) will host its annual march and program in downtown Abingdon. It will begin with a discussion about diversity and community at 12:30 p.m. at Charles Wesley United Methodist Church at 322 E. Main Street.
Individuals and organizations will carry banners, signs of peace and sing as they march up Main Street beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the church. The marchers, escorted by Abingdon police, will head east to Abingdon United Methodist Church at 101 E. Main Street. The church will then host a program.
» The Bristol Train Station, YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and APEC will host Bristol’s third annual Martin Luther King Jr. citywide commemoration on Jan. 20.
March participants may park at the train station or in the parking lot across the street, according to a news release. The event will commence with hot cocoa, cider and gathering at 1:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre on State Street. The march will begin at 2 p.m. and will conclude with a commemorative photograph taken under the Bristol “A Good Place to Live” sign.
Immediately after the photo, a program will be held inside the Bristol Train Station, 2:30-3:30 p.m., the release states.
» Students from Tennessee High School and Virginia High School will have the opportunity to participate in an art competition focused on the theme “The Legacy Lives.” Artwork will be judged and first-, second- and third-place prizes given. Artwork will be displayed on the day of the event at the Paramount Theatre through Jan. 22.
» The King Institute for Faith & Culture will host Father Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, California. Homeboy Industries is the largest gang-intervention rehabilitation and reentry program in the world, the release states.
Boyle’s lecture will begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. Father Boyle will speak again Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at King University Memorial Chapel.
» Emory & Henry College will host its 11th annual Martin Luther King Day Convocation on Jan. 20. With the theme of “Women in Civil Rights: Herstory,” events planned will help guests remember the women who sacrificed safety and family to further the cause of civil rights throughout U.S. history, as well as consider how to continue to work for total equity and inclusion on campus, in the communities across the world, according to a news release. Events begin at E&H’s Kennedy-Reedy Theatre at 10 a.m. and will feature speaker Sharon Bowers.
» The 24th annual King remembrance march, sponsored by the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and others from the local community, will be held Jan. 20 in Wise.
The theme of the event is “Beloved Community,” and Aaron T. Murphy, senior pastor of Thankful Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee, is the guest speaker, according to a news release. Murphy serves as the CEO of Good Samaritan Ministries.
» A free community dinner will be held at Wise Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m. Following the dinner, the annual march will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Wise Baptist Church and will conclude at First Church of God. The program begins at the First Church of God at 7 p.m.
» Another event will be held in Kingsport on Jan. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. Parade participants need to assemble at 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of E. Sevier and Center streets, according to a news release.
The Kingsport parade route will follow Center Street and end on Shelby Street. The theme is: “Answer to Racism is the Love of Christ.”
