ABINGDON, Va. — The Martha Washington Inn & Spa is taking special precautions and offering special pricing options now that it has reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests will find that now through September, reopening rates have been set at $175 on weekdays and $195 on weekends.

Guests will also find new safety and sanitation measures implemented that include plastic glass shields at key locations; hand sanitizer throughout the property; extra cleaning rotation; rearranged seating in the restaurant and lounge; and restricted access to the inn.

Additionally, all employees are required to get their temperature checked and to wear face masks.

The inn is also offering a new vacation package called The Martha, The Moonlite and More, which includes luxury accommodations and dinner, a live show and an outing along the Virginia Creeper Trail. Rates for the The Martha, The Moonlite and More package is $599 on weeknights and $699 on weekends.

For more information, go to www.themartha.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments